Dubai T100 Triathlon relocates to Al Mamzar for 2026 edition

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mamzar will be the new home for the 2026 Dubai T100 Triathlon, which will take place from November 13-15 as the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar.

After two editions at Meydan Racecourse, the event moves to the coast, with Al Mamzar's beaches and parkland providing a new-look setting and a course that shows off a different side of the city.

The announcement was shared by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council.

The new venue includes a bike course that heads out through Al Hamriya Port and Dubai Islands before climbing onto the Infinity Bridge, where athletes will pass Port Rashid and the Queen Elizabeth 2 with the Dubai Frame and the Burj Khalifa rising beyond, before the turn for home back to Al Mamzar.

Meanwhile, the run takes in the shaded paths of Al Mamzar Park and its newly opened corniche footpath.

PTO’s CEO Sam Reneouf said: “As we prepare to return to the UAE for the 3rd edition of T100 Dubai, we’re excited to share the new home for the event, Al Mamzar Beach, one of the flagship strategic projects of Dubai Municipality. Following the stunning redevelopment of the area, this will mean a single venue for the event, including the T100 and the recently announced Olympic distance and relay events - improving the experience for participants, spectators and fans.

With an iconic closed road course that takes cyclists past Port Rashid, the QE2 and over the infinity bridge past Port Rashid and the QE2, towards the CDB [Central Business District] and the world famous Burj Khalifa, turning at the iconic Dubai Frame, the Dubai T100 is set to have the most varied backdrops of our growing calendar.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said: “The relocation of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend to Al Mamzar marks an exciting new chapter for the event, offering athletes, spectators and global audiences the opportunity to experience another distinctive part of Dubai.

The new course will showcase the city’s coastline, iconic landmarks and diverse outdoor offering, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for major sporting events and active experiences. As part of the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the event will also encourage residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to get active, connect through sport and embrace healthier habits that extend well beyond the Challenge.”

Saeed Hareb – Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “We are pleased to be hosting the T100 Triathlon World Tour for a third year in Dubai. The Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend has quickly become an important event on our sporting calendar, bringing together the world’s best triathletes as part of a global series racing in iconic locations like Singapore, San Francisco and London as well as driving mass participation amongst amateur triathletes of all ages and abilities from across the UAE and other countries around the world.”