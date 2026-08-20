SEWA completes over 720,000 digital transactions, wins 15 awards

SHARJAH, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Hussein Al Askar, Director of the Customer Service Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), said the authority has reached a significant milestone in its three-year digital transformation journey, achieving 100 percent digital transformation across its key customer services.

Between 9th August 2023 and 9th August 2026, SEWA completed 720,037 digital transactions via its Customer Service Department’s digital platform.

These included 265,028 transactions for starting services and opening new accounts, 198,971 account-closure transactions and 256,038 general requests.

Al Askar said the figures demonstrate a major transformation in service delivery, extending beyond digitising procedures to redesigning the customer journey, simplifying processes, and enabling customers to access and complete services easily via SEWA’s website, smart application, and other digital channels.

He noted that the transformation has been implemented with the support and ongoing follow-up from Saeed Sultan Balajio Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, and Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of SEWA.

Al Askar highlighted the role of SEWA’s intelligent virtual assistant, “Nafaa”, which provides customers with information and immediate support around the clock and can automatically complete a range of services without human intervention.

He said the system supports SEWA’s expansion into automation and artificial intelligence, as well as the development of smarter, more proactive services.

The expansion of digital services has also reduced the need for customers to visit service centres in person, saving time, effort and costs while offering greater flexibility in accessing services.

According to Al Askar, the transformation also supports sustainability and quality of life by reducing fuel consumption and vehicle emissions from journeys to service centres, while cutting reliance on paper documents, printing and traditional procedures.

At an operational level, automation and digital services have improved efficiency and optimised human and financial resources by reducing routine procedures and directing efforts towards higher-value activities.

Al Askar stressed that SEWA will continue to develop its digital ecosystem and expand the use of AI, automation and data analytics, with the aim of delivering more integrated, intelligent and proactive services while further simplifying the customer journey.

SEWA’s digital transformation journey has earned the authority more than 15 regional and international awards and recognitions in about a year and a half, covering customer experience, digital transformation, innovation, artificial intelligence and smart government services.

Al Askar stressed that while these awards recognise SEWA’s institutional development, its most important achievement remains the tangible impact on customers, with easier services, shorter processing times and an improved overall experience.