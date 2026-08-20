Two historic clashes headline ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 2

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026-27 ADNOC Pro League delivered excitement from the opening round, which produced a record 33 goals. The action continues in Matchweek 2, starting on Friday, August 21, with two highly anticipated clashes carrying a rich history between the teams involved.

Al Nasr host Al Wahda at Al Maktoum Stadium on Friday, before Sharjah welcome Al Jazira to Sharjah Stadium in the final match of the round on Sunday. The history and statistics behind both fixtures add further intrigue to Matchweek 2.

Al Nasr face Al Wahda on Friday, August 21, at 20:35, with Al Wahda holding a clear advantage in their Pro League head-to-head record. The teams have met 34 times in the competition, with Al Wahda winning 18 matches, Al Nasr four, while 12 encounters have ended in draws.

Al Wahda also hold the longest unbeaten run in the history of this fixture, having avoided defeat in their last 12 Pro League meetings with Al Nasr, recording five wins and seven draws.

Al Nasr, meanwhile, will look to maintain their strong home form, having gone unbeaten in their last seven ADNOC Pro League matches at Al Maktoum Stadium, with two wins and five draws.

Al Wahda will be aiming for an immediate response after their 3-2 defeat to Ajman in the opening round. They have never lost their first two matches of a Pro League season, adding further importance to Friday’s encounter.

The match also brings together the two teams with the most draws in Pro League history. Al Wahda lead the competition with 112 draws, followed by Al Nasr with 103.

The two sides have met 32 times in the Pro League, with Al Jazira holding a significant advantage with 18 victories compared to Sharjah’s five, while nine matches have ended in draws.



