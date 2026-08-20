Dubai to host DACE 2026, bringing together global experts in anesthesia and pain management

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition (DACE) 2026 will kick off on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and will continue until Sunday, 6 September 2026, bringing together leading specialists and experts in anesthesia and pain management from around the world.

DACE 2026 is one of the region’s leading scientific events dedicated to anesthesia and pain management, bringing together more than 350 healthcare professionals and participants from 14 countries, alongside with more than 35 international and regional speakers and more than 20 participating companies.

The conference will provide a platform to explore the latest scientific developments and clinical practices in anesthesia, perioperative care, pain management, and patient safety.

Dr. Mansour Nadhari, Chairman of Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition, said: “DACE 2026 is more than a platform for showcasing the latest advances in anesthesia and pain management; it is a progressive space for bringing together expertise, perspectives, and scientific dialogue capable of creating a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare.

The conference brings together leading anesthesiologists, pain management specialists, interdisciplinary healthcare professionals, and renowned experts and Key Opinion Leaders to examine real-life clinical scenarios, explore groundbreaking research, and translate scientific knowledge into more precise, effective, and patient-centred practices. Through this exchange of scientific and practical expertise, we aspire to further establish DACE as a leading reference for advancing anesthesia and pain management and to contribute to shaping a more advanced, safer, and sustainable future for healthcare.”

The conference will address a range of key scientific topics of relevance to anesthesiologists and healthcare professionals, including Optimization of Nutrition Status of Critically Ill Patients Before Surgery Under General Anesthesia, ERAS Protocol Updates, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Protocols in Cardiac Procedures, Pain Assessment and Management: From Perception to Precision, and Pain Neurobiology and Advances in Pharmacological Pain Management, alongside other emerging developments in anesthesia and pain management.

The scientific programme will feature 10 scientific sessions, two workshops, and 16 poster presentations, in addition to keynote lectures, interactive discussions, and expert-led sessions. These will provide participants with an opportunity to explore the latest research, technologies, and clinical practices, while exchanging knowledge and experiences on improving patient care and safety.

The conference will also provide a dedicated platform to discuss the latest advances in perioperative care, regional anesthesia, and chronic pain management, with a focus on evidence-based practices that can contribute to improved clinical outcomes and enhanced patient experiences throughout the care journey.

DACE 2026 is accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for up to 27.5 CME credit hours across the main conference and two workshops. further enhancing the conference’s scientific and professional value and supporting the continuous development of healthcare professionals.

DACE 2026 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org, a member of INDEX Holding, supported by the Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anaesthesia, Intensive Care, and Pain Management (PAFSA).

The conference continues to serve as a specialised scientific platform bringing together anesthesiologists, surgeons, nurses, students, and healthcare professionals to explore the latest discoveries and innovations in anesthesia and pain management and exchange scientific and practical expertise.

Through its specialised scientific programme and participation of experts and speakers from different countries, DACE 2026 continues to support the advancement of anesthesia and pain management, strengthen professional collaboration and knowledge exchange, and contribute to keeping healthcare professionals informed of global developments in the field while promoting higher standards of patient care and safety.