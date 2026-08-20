UAE, Australia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed the relations of cooperation and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Australia across various fields, particularly in the parliamentary sphere, during his meeting today in Abu Dhabi with RidwAan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE.

The meeting highlighted the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing communication and cooperation between the two friendly countries, and advancing issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on current events and developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues. They emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation, thereby contributing to the achievement of peace, security, and stability.