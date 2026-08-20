Airports Show to highlight transformation towards digital, green technologies

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Airports are undergoing an industry-defining change, with innovations and advancements in technology enabling significant improvements to their facilities across the board, meeting passenger expectations.

With global air passenger traffic projected to exceed 12 billion by 2030, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region is expected to have a substantial share. As a result, airports are working diligently to transform themselves into dynamic destinations and refine the passenger experience.

Technology is revolutionizing the airport industry, introducing fundamental changes in how airports are designed, operated, financed, and experienced. Airports are now in a state of huge transformation, while the evolution of the user experience is advancing at an unprecedented rate.

As tectonic transformations redefine the global airport industry — from digitalisation and automation to sustainability and next-generation infrastructure — airports across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) are accelerating investments to future-proof capacity, efficiency, and passenger experience. Against this backdrop, Airport Show 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 12 to 14, emerges as the region’s essential meeting point where strategy meets implementation.

Being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the silver jubilee edition of one of the world’s largest business networking and knowledge-sharing platforms for airport stakeholders, will have 7000+ visitors from over 30 countries.

The event brings together airport authorities, civil aviation leaders, operators, consultants, and technology providers to explore how these industry shifts translate into real projects, procurement opportunities, and operational innovation across some of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Reflecting these transformations, Airport Show provide a focused platform for discovery and collaboration. The GSE Zone highlights the evolution of sustainable and autonomous ground support operations, showcasing electric, smart, and efficiency-driven airside solutions. The dedicated platform is the go-to event for industry stakeholders seeking insight, partnerships, and technologies shaping the next era of airport transformation across the MEASA region.

Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, commented: “Ground handling is entering an important period of transformation, driven by new technology, evolving customer expectations and the industry’s collective commitment to sustainability.

“As a supporter of the GSE Zone at Airport Show, dnata is pleased to contribute to a key platform showcasing the future of ground support equipment and airport operations. We continue to explore and adopt new technologies that will help us build smarter, more efficient operations today, while preparing for the future needs of Al Maktoum International Airport.

Across our global network, we are deploying 800 new ground support equipment units in 10 countries, representing an investment of US$110 million. As part of this programme, we are progressively replacing diesel-powered GSE with hybrid and electric alternatives, supporting our broader sustainability goals.

“We are also advancing automation across our operations. In the UAE, we have commenced trials of TractEasy EZTow autonomous baggage, helping reduce manual processes while enhancing safety and efficiency on the ramp. These initiatives reflect our long-term commitment to practical, scalable solutions that support the future of ground handling.”

More than 150 exhibitors and 150 buyers from 20+ countries will participate in the Airport Show, which will have Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF), Airport Security Middle East, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum, and Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Conference, as co-located conferences.