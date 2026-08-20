Nakheel unveils limited collection of 44 beachfront villas on Palm Jebel Ali’s Frond F

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled a limited release of 44 beachfront villas from its Beach & Coral Collections, spanning 10 distinct architectural designs on Frond F at Palm Jebel Ali. The release represents one of the final opportunities to own a new beachfront villa on the destination’s fronds.

Designed in collaboration with internationally recognised studios NAGA Architects, SAOTA, LW Design Group and LOCI Architecture, the villas balance expansive interiors, natural light and seamless indoor-outdoor living with privacy and a close connection to their individual shoreline settings. The Beach Collection comprises five- and six-bedroom villas ranging from approximately 7,500 to 8,500 sq ft, while the Coral Collection offers six- and seven-bedroom residences of approximately 11,500 to 12,500 sq ft.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali is taking shape as Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, reflecting the ambition that continues to drive the city’s growth. This limited Frond F collection combines distinctive architecture with direct beachfront living, offering a rare opportunity to own a home on the destination’s fronds as Palm Jebel Ali moves from vision to reality.”

The release comes as Palm Jebel Ali advances through key delivery milestones. A phased handover of the first villas is scheduled to begin in late 2026 and continue through 2027. To date, Nakheel has awarded more than AED 13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts. Villa construction is progressing across all 12 residential fronds, with substructure, superstructure, MEP and infrastructure works advancing across 544 villas on Fronds A–F. On Fronds K–P, 728 villas have entered the internal and external finishing stage.

Spanning seven islands and 16 fronds, with 120 kilometres of coastline and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront, Palm Jebel Ali is designed to establish a new global benchmark for island living while supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The destination’s planned community infrastructure includes a 9,000 sqm retail centre and a landmark Friday Mosque for up to 1,000 worshippers.