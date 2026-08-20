Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to support growth of accounting sector

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently organised a specialised workshop for the accounting sector aimed at strengthening engagement with key stakeholders and discussing the opportunities and challenges facing accounting firms in the emirate.

The session was attended by 60 participants and came as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of Dubai’s business community, enhance the competitiveness of companies operating in the sector, and raise awareness of the services and initiatives available to support businesses.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to creating a supportive environment for the accounting sector to thrive by promoting constructive dialogue and providing services that empower companies and strengthen their competitiveness. This session was designed to raise awareness of the resources available to businesses and support them in keeping pace with rapid developments in the sector while adopting best practices and enhancing their efficiency in Dubai.”

The workshop examined key aspects of Dubai’s accounting ecosystem, together with the resources and services available to support local companies. Representatives from Dubai Chambers also highlighted a range of specialised services designed to meet the needs of the accounting sector and help companies enhance their efficiency and develop their businesses.

The session highlighted the latest developments and trends shaping Dubai’s accounting sector. Representatives from the Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India provided an overview of the current market landscape. Discussions also explored the opportunities and challenges facing accounting firms, as well as the sector’s growth prospects and ways for companies operating in the emirate to develop their businesses.

Participants also learned how one member company benefited from the chamber’s services through a corporate success story showcasing the role of the attestation services provided by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in streamlining business procedures and enhancing operational efficiency.

The workshop concluded with an open discussion that enabled participants to raise questions and discuss relevant topics. The session also gave members of the business community an opportunity to explore how they can benefit from Dubai Chambers’ services and receive practical guidance from chamber representatives on the services and resources available.