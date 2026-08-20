Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives consular credentials from Consul General of Republic of Korea

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular credentials of Park Jong-Kyoung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during a meeting held at the Ministry’s Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General on the occasion of his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea across areas of mutual interest.