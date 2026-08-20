Ministry of Finance strengthens role of youth in shaping future of financial sector

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance organised the ‘MoF Youth’ Forum under the theme ‘We Shape Today, We Lead Tomorrow’, aiming to highlight the role of youth in advancing the government financial work ecosystem and strengthen their participation in shaping the future.

The forum also showcased the Ministry’s efforts to empower national talent and develop their skills and expertise in line with developments in the financial sector, enhancing their future readiness.

Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, the forum was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations; and Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, alongside a number of department directors, officials and Ministry employees.

In his remarks, Younis Haji Al Khoori affirmed that youth are a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s vision for development and future-building, an approach embodied by the wise leadership through a clear commitment to empowering youth, investing in their capabilities, placing trust in them and entrusting them with responsibility to contribute to the nation’s development journey and future-building efforts.

He noted that this approach has proven successful in preparing a generation of young people capable of assuming responsibility, taking initiative, responding to change with confidence and ambition, and contributing effectively across various sectors and fields.

He said that the Ministry of Finance believes youth are a key driver of development and innovation, noting that their expertise, ideas and future outlook help strengthen the Ministry’s ability to keep pace with change and advance the financial work ecosystem in support of the UAE’s directions and development aspirations.

He added that the ‘MoF Youth’ Forum provides an important platform for dialogue, engagement and the exchange of ideas, as well as an opportunity to listen to young people’s perspectives and aspirations and discuss the challenges and opportunities that can strengthen their role in creating impact and advancing institutional work.

The Ministry of Finance continues its efforts to empower youth and develop national talent through a range of innovative initiatives and programmes that provide young people with opportunities to learn, develop and participate actively in the workplace.

Key initiatives include the Ministry of Finance Youth Council, which serves as a platform to strengthen youth participation, listen to their ideas and proposals, and support their contribution to advancing institutional work.

These efforts also include the ‘Financial Leaders’ initiative under the Young Financial Advisers Programme, in addition to the Ministry’s efforts to create pathways for Emirati talent to explore employment and development opportunities with international financial institutions, enabling young people to gain diverse experience and learn from global best practices and international expertise in the financial sector.

The forum featured an ‘Ask the Leadership’ session, which provided the Ministry’s young employees with a direct platform for dialogue, asking questions and discussing ideas and challenges with the leadership. The session addressed a number of topics of interest to youth and offered insights and guidance on development and participation opportunities, as well as the role of young people in government work.

The forum also included a youth dialogue session titled ‘From Ambition to Impact: MoF Youth Shaping the Future’, which explored young people’s experiences, ambitions and perspectives on the future of work at the Ministry of Finance. It highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for them to participate actively, assume responsibility and turn ideas into tangible results.

The session also discussed the importance of building a work environment that encourages dialogue, the sharing of ideas and innovation, as well as the skills and experience that young employees at the Ministry need to keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place in the financial sector. These include continuous learning, digital skills, leveraging artificial intelligence, flexibility and adaptability, and gaining experience and exposure both locally and internationally.

The forum concluded with the ‘Youth Innovation Lab’, which provided a practical space for reflection, the exchange of perspectives, and the development of innovative solutions and proposals. The lab encouraged young people to apply their knowledge and experience to address challenges, turn ideas into actionable initiatives and solutions, and strengthen their role in supporting innovation and advancing institutional work.