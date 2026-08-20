Abu Dhabi to host largest edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) will take place from 28 August to 6 September at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Extended to 10 days for the first time in the event's history, this edition is set to be the largest since ADIHEX was launched in 2003, with the 2026 edition held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”.

Open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, the exhibition is being organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. The largest edition in ADIHEX history will feature record participation from specialist companies and brands across 15 sectors, showcasing the latest equipment, technologies and heritage experiences from around the world.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, said: “For 25 years, the Emirates Falconers’ Club has been a key partner in preserving the practices, values and stories that form the heart of the UAE’s falconry and hunting heritage. What began in 2003 as a promising heritage event has evolved into the region’s leading platform for celebrating Emirati identity, guided by the vision of our wise leadership, which has ensured that this heritage remains a living and evolving part of our society rather than merely a memory of the past.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the UAE leadership for continued support of all efforts to preserve our national heritage, and to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his vision and ongoing guidance, which have contributed to the development of this event into the region’s foremost gathering for enthusiasts of falconry, hunting, equestrian pursuits and outdoor activities.”

“As we mark this important milestone, ADIHEX 2026 provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements made throughout our journey while looking ahead to the next generation that will carry this message forward. Every edition has added a new chapter to this story, and this year, during the Year of the Family, we are proud to welcome families to discover the world of falconry and heritage together, ensuring that these enduring traditions continue to be passed from one generation to the next, as they have been throughout history.”

Al Mansouri noted that, since its establishment, the Emirates Falconers’ Club has worked to safeguard falconry practices, support environmental conservation efforts, and promote the UAE’s heritage on the international stage, while the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has become the flagship initiative of the Club and its premier annual platform.

He added that the exhibition has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world and has evolved from a heritage-focused event into a global platform encompassing falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, arts and outdoor lifestyle pursuits, while continuing to uphold and promote the values established by the founding fathers of the United Arab Emirates.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This year’s edition is the largest in the exhibition’s history since its inception in 2003 and reflects record growth across all key performance indicators, including exhibition space, exhibitor participation and the number of participating countries. ADIHEX brings together leading stakeholders, experts, specialists and industry pioneers, helping to build partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange and showcase the latest innovations and sustainable practices across the hunting, equestrian and heritage sectors.

These achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our wise leadership and its continued commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage and passing this rich legacy on to future generations.”

Al Dhaheri explained that the number of participating companies and brands has increased by 17%, reaching 2,405 companies and brands representing 71 countries, including six countries participating for the first time. Exhibition space has expanded by 17% to 107,000 square metres compared to the previous edition. The number of participating falcon farms has also increased by 20%, reaching 55 farms, including nine new participants. In addition, the exhibition is accompanied by eight falcon auctions, with four held before the exhibition and four taking place during the event.

This edition of ADIHEX will showcase 15 diverse sectors, each highlighting a unique aspect of heritage, sport and lifestyle. The Falconry sector celebrates the deep-rooted significance of falcons in Emirati culture. The Hunting Tourism & Safari sector presents opportunities and destinations for sustainable hunting and adventure tourism.

The Veterinary Products & Services sector offers the latest advancements in animal healthcare and welfare, and the Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage sector is dedicated to initiatives and innovations that protect both natural landscapes and cultural traditions. The Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector displays a wide range of firearms, ammunition and accessories for enthusiasts and professionals, while the Equestrian sector celebrates the art of horsemanship and the significance of horses in Arabian culture.

In addition, the exhibition features the Arts & Crafts sector, spotlighting traditional and contemporary artistic expressions inspired by regional heritage, and the RV's & Caravans sector, highlighting mobile lifestyle solutions for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. The Fishing Equipment & Marine Sports sector caters to lovers of angling and water sports, the Hunting & Camping Equipment sector provides essential tools and supplies for outdoor expeditions, and the Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment sector showcases the latest products for automotive adventures.

The Camel, Arabian Saluki, Knives and Souq sectors continue to honour distinct strands of Emirati and regional heritage.

This edition of ADIHEX would not be possible without the support of its partners and sponsors, including Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Al Fares Tent, Abu Dhabi Agriculture And Food Safety Authority, Premier Motors, Caracal, Focus Hunting Tools and Equipment (By IGG), Carlex Design, Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH, Ludwig Schiwy, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise and Development, GAC, Tadweer Group, UR OFFROAD Trading LLC, K2 Holding, ADCB Bank, B.O.N Natural Product, Zaman Alandi Watches, Retag Oud, Oud Al Khoori, Super Oud Perfume, Abdul Rashid Oudh & Perfumes, Leslie Perfumes, Al Rawnaq Perfumes, Mohd. Hilal Group and Mistoria Perfumes.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 offers an opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi’s rich heritage and traditions in hunting, equestrianism, and cultural heritage. Whether you’re a passionate enthusiast or simply curious about the region’s legacy, ADIHEX 2026 invites you to explore a vibrant showcase of cultural exhibitions, thrilling competitions, and captivating traditional performances.