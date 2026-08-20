13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off in Dibba Al Hisn on 27 August

SHARJAH, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality are set to launch the 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, running from 27 to 30 August on Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn city.

The festival will feature an extensive programme of heritage and economic activities to promote the UAE’s rich maritime heritage, support traditional industries, and contribute to their long-term sustainability.

The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival provides a strategic platform for preserving the age-old Al Maleh (salted fish) industry and promoting traditional fishing expertise, serving as both a celebration of the UAE’s authentic cultural heritage and an engine for modern economic development in Sharjah’s Eastern Region. It reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s and Dibba Al Hisn Municipality’s commitment to safeguarding the UAE’s cultural identity by showcasing ancient maritime professions central to the country’s coastal communities.

This year’s edition brings together key government entities and institutions operating in the maritime sector, as well as leading private companies, retailers, and productive families specialising in the Al Maleh industry.

Key attractions of this year’s festival include the Main Maleh Market, showcasing premium salted products; a dedicated marketplace for productive families featuring handcrafted goods and traditional cuisine; an exhibition of agricultural goods; and a dining area offering authentic traditional Emirati dishes. The festival will also host specialised platforms showcasing advanced fishing gear, marine engines, and boats, creating opportunities for business partnerships and innovation across this vital sector.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival has evolved from a traditional heritage event into a strategic economic platform that contributes to Sharjah’s development agenda.

He explained that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to continuously enhancing the festival’s business model to keep pace with the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and to ensure that its economic impact translates into tangible opportunities for productive families, entrepreneurs, and enterprises in the maritime and heritage sectors..

The 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will offer a comprehensive programme of interactive and heritage-focused activities that honour the UAE’s marine legacy and fishing industries. This includes daily technical workshops on fish salting, preservation, and canning, as well as exhibitions of traditional fishing tools and seminars on sustainable fisheries and the protection of fish stocks.

The programme will also include cultural competitions for families and children, alongside live showcases of traditional crafts, including shipbuilding and net-making, reinforcing the festival’s role in preserving maritime skills.