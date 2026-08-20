UAE condemns bombing of education centre in Kabul

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the bombing of an education center in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, which resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry conveyed the UAE’s solidarity with Afghanistan and its people following this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.