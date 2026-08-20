European Commission: Gas stocks stand at 62%; no immediate concerns regarding supplies

BRUSSELS, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union’s natural gas storage stands at 62% of capacity, according to European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova on Thursday.

She stated there is no immediate concern about natural gas supply in the bloc.

Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed that EU-wide gas storage was filled to 74% of capacity at the same time last year.

EU countries are struggling to fill ​gas storage ahead ​of winter, as high gas ‌prices have deterred companies from ​buying ​fuel ⁠to store.