Egypt condemns Israel’s E1 settlement project in West Bank

CAIRO, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday Israel’s move to implement the Israeli settlement project known as “E1” in the occupied West Bank, which seeks to divide the West Bank and encircle and isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.

In a statement, Egypt said the project undermines the geographic contiguity of Palestinian territories and threatens prospects for establishing an independent and viable Palestinian state, in a blatant violation of international law and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

Egypt reiterated its categorical rejection of attempts to cement a fait accompli through illegal settlement expansion and alter the legal and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territories, undermining prospects for implementing the two-state solution.

Egypt also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take serious steps to halt these violations, reaffirming its commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.