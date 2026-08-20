National University of Dubai appoints Victor Van der Chijs as inaugural President

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National University of Dubai (NUD) has appointed internationally recognised higher education expert Victor Van der Chijs as its inaugural President, marking a key step in the development of Dubai’s flagship research university.

NUD aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for higher education, research and innovation by creating new pathways for learning, research and talent development in support of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy. The University will also contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by supporting the development of a more diversified and knowledge-based economy, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by preparing future-ready talent that enhances society’s prosperity and quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National University of Dubai, said: “The appointment of Victor Van der Chijs as the inaugural President of the National University of Dubai marks a defining step in establishing an ambitious academic institution that reflects Dubai’s vision to harness education, research and innovation to shape its future and strengthen its global competitiveness. His extensive international leadership experience, proven record in advancing academic institutions, and ability to connect universities with government and the private sector will be invaluable during this foundational phase.”

H.H. added: “We look forward to Van der Chijs leading the establishment of a world-class research university that attracts outstanding talent, advances knowledge, drives innovation and forges impactful partnerships across sectors. The University will help prepare generations of highly skilled graduates equipped to lead and meet the evolving needs of the future economy, while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing in higher education and scientific research.”

Currently in its foundational phase, NUD is being developed as an impact-driven research university that combines a global outlook with Dubai’s unique spirit of innovation. Through close collaboration with government, industry and leading international institutions, the University will generate new knowledge, accelerate innovation and equip graduates with the skills to shape the industries of the future.

As President, Van der Chijs will lead NUD and its founding team through this formative phase. Working closely with the Board of Trustees and key stakeholders, he will oversee the development of academically rigorous programmes, foster a culture of excellence and innovation, and establish strategic partnerships with leading institutions worldwide.

Victor Van der Chijs, President of the National University of Dubai, said: “It is an honour to serve as President of the National University of Dubai and contribute to an institution inspired by Dubai’s ambition and global outlook. The opportunity to help build a university from the ground up is exceptionally rare. Together with the Board of Trustees and our partners, I look forward to shaping a university that fosters curiosity, encourages collaboration across disciplines, and creates an environment where education, research and innovation deliver meaningful impact for generations to come.”

Van der Chijs brings more than three decades of international leadership experience across higher education, research, innovation and industry. His career combines academic leadership with practical experience managing organisations across the public and private sectors.

From 2013 to 2021, he served as President of the Executive Board of the University of Twente, a top 200 university, where he strengthened its international reputation for academic and research excellence while advancing entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary research and knowledge transfer.

He also served as President of the European Consortium of Innovative Universities from 2015 to 2021, leading the development of one of Europe’s first pan-European universities.

Van der Chijs also brings extensive experience at the intersection of industry, innovation and economic development. He previously served as Chairman of Deltalinqs, one of the Netherlands’ leading industry associations, representing Rotterdam’s industrial and logistics cluster, Europe’s largest port-industrial complex. During the same period, he was President of the Board of BOM, the Netherlands’ most active regional venture investor.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at OMA, Schiphol Group and ING, gaining broad international experience across architecture and design, aviation and infrastructure, and global finance.

His combination of academic leadership and results-driven experience across industry, government and global business will be central to translating NUD’s vision into an academically rigorous, globally connected and industry-focused institution.