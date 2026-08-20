Arab League condems Israeli new settlement projects in West Bank

CAIRO, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the Arab League, condemned the Israeli authorities’ announcement of new settlement projects in the West Bank, warning of the E1 plan, which aims to divide the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.

In a statement issued today, Fahmy said that Israeli violations in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon reflect an approach based on the use of force, the imposition of faits accomplis, and violations of the sovereignty of states.

He stressed that settlement expansion seeks to undermine the prospects for establishing an independent and territorially contiguous Palestinian state.

The Secretary-General called on the UN Security Council and the international community to take practical steps to halt settlement expansion and Israeli violations and to hold those responsible accountable. He warned that the absence of accountability encourages Israel to continue acting outside the framework of international law.