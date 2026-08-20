Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi records first olive ridley turtle nest in emirate

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has recorded the first-ever nesting of an Olive Ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) in the emirate, marking a significant milestone for marine biodiversity in Abu Dhabi. Discovered on Saadiyat Island, the nest represents a rare and exceptional occurrence.

Abu Dhabi's mainland coast and offshore islands are primarily recognised as nesting grounds for Hawksbill turtles, with the first confirmed Green turtle nest recorded as recently as 2023. The Olive Ridley nesting represents a further remarkable discovery and confirms them as the third nesting marine turtle species in the emirate's waters.

The species was confirmed through DNA barcoding undertaken in partnership with Khalifa University.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: "The first recorded nesting of an Olive Ridley turtle in Abu Dhabi is a landmark moment for marine biodiversity in the emirate. It reflects the health of our waters, the resilience of our ecosystems, and the sustained impact of Abu Dhabi's long-term commitment to conservation.

“Scientific discoveries such as this demonstrate that evidence-based conservation delivers results. They strengthen our understanding of the species that depend on our coastal habitats and affirm our responsibility to protect them, for the ecosystems they sustain and for the generations that will inherit them. That Abu Dhabi's waters continue to offer sanctuary to globally vulnerable species is a powerful reflection of what sustained, multi-front conservation efforts can achieve, and of the resilience we are building for both people and wildlife in a rapidly changing climate.”

The nest was discovered during a routine monitoring patrol by volunteers from EAD's Saadiyat Turtle Patrol, who monitored it closely throughout the incubation period. Tracking the nest via a solar-powered camera and supported by EAD's marine specialists, the volunteers intensified their patrols as the expected hatching date approached, returning every morning and through the night to supervise the emergence of the hatchlings.

The turtle nested on 29 March 2026, laying 109 eggs. Hatchlings emerged on 25 May 2026, with 40 successfully reaching the sea, representing a hatching success rate of about 37 per cent. As the first recorded Olive Ridley nesting in Abu Dhabi and an occurrence at the edge of the species' known nesting range, some variability in reproductive outcome is to be expected.

The successful emergence confirms that local conditions were sufficient to support the completion of the full reproductive cycle and provides an important baseline for future monitoring and conservation planning.

As Olive Ridley turtles have never previously been recorded nesting in Abu Dhabi, EAD partnered with Khalifa University to confirm the identification through DNA barcoding. The technique compares short, standardised genetic sequences against international reference databases, enabling scientists to distinguish species with a high degree of confidence. The analysis confirmed a 99 per cent genetic match to Lepidochelys olivacea, providing robust scientific confirmation of the discovery.

Maitha Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Confirming the identity of the nesting turtle through DNA barcoding was an essential step in ensuring this finding was supported by the highest level of scientific evidence. Beyond establishing a new nesting record, this discovery contributes to our understanding of marine turtle distribution across the region and reflects the value of long-term scientific programmes in identifying important ecological changes in Abu Dhabi's marine environment.”

Olive Ridley turtles are recognised internationally as indicator species, meaning their presence reflects the overall condition of the marine ecosystems they inhabit. As ecosystem engineers, they play an important role in maintaining healthy coastal environments. Feeding on invertebrates such as jellyfish, crabs, shrimp and molluscs, they help maintain balance within the marine food web and support the health of coral reefs and seagrass habitats. Their nesting activity also transfers nutrients from the marine environment to coastal ecosystems, supporting beach vegetation and contributing to natural shoreline stability.

Listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, Olive Ridley turtles nest at relatively few locations worldwide. Every confirmed nest therefore carries international conservation significance while contributing to scientific understanding of the species' distribution and breeding behaviour.

The discovery builds on more than 25 years of marine turtle research by EAD. Four of the world's seven marine turtle species have been recorded in the emirate: Hawksbill, Green, Loggerhead and Olive Ridley. Hawksbill turtles are the predominant nesting species, with Green and Olive Ridley nesting representing rare but significant records, while Loggerhead turtles remain occasional visitors.

According to EAD's latest aerial survey, conducted in 2024, Abu Dhabi's waters support a marine turtle population of about 8,000 individuals, while nesting surveys have confirmed at least 17 nesting locations on offshore islands. EAD's broader conservation work, including rescue, rehabilitation and satellite tracking research, continues to advance the long-term protection of these populations.

Together with the first confirmed Green turtle nest, recorded in 2023, this discovery continues to expand scientific understanding of marine turtle ecology in the emirate and reinforces the importance of sustained ecological monitoring as a cornerstone of marine biodiversity conservation.