Dubai’s real estate sector completes 104 projects valued at over AED111 billion in H1 2026

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s real estate sector recorded strong growth during the first half of 2026, according to data released by the Dubai Land Department. A total of 104 real estate projects were completed, compared to 75 during the first half of 2025, representing an increase of more than 38.7%. The total investment value of these projects exceeded AED111 billion, compared to AED73 billion in the first half of 2025, marking growth of 52%.

These results reflect the strength of Dubai’s real estate sector and growing investor confidence in the emirate’s economic environment. Dubai offers a distinctive global economic model underpinned by advanced infrastructure and legislation, as well as economic sectors that continue to attract investors and capital.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the robust performance and sustained growth of Dubai’s real estate sector reflect the success of the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a strong and sustainable economy founded on solid fundamentals and position Dubai as the world’s preferred destination for investment across key sectors.

His Highness noted that the real estate figures recorded during the first half of 2026 demonstrate that Dubai continues to make steady progress towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the world’s top three cities.

His Highness said: “The significant increase in the volume of real estate transactions, the number of projects and the value of investment inflows into these projects represents a renewed vote of confidence from the global business community and investors in the strength of Dubai’s economic environment. Guided by its leadership’s vision, the emirate has successfully established a comprehensive economic model founded on a flexible legislative framework, world-class infrastructure, high levels of transparency and a strong strategic partnership with the private sector.

This further strengthens Dubai’s ability to attract global capital and provide a secure investment environment that delivers strong growth and returns.”

H.H. added: “Dubai continues to create new opportunities for growth and sustainable expansion through continued comprehensive urban development that keeps pace with population and economic growth and future requirements, in line with the highest standards of quality of life.”

The latest growth in Dubai’s real estate projects reflects the significant liquidity and capital inflows into the market. The first half of 2026 witnessed a substantial increase in the launch and development of new real estate investment projects, reflecting a strategic direction among developers and investors to introduce landmark developments that further enhance Dubai’s urban landscape.

The number of completed real estate projects increased by more than 38.7% to reach 104, compared to 75 during the corresponding period in 2025. This was accompanied by an increase in their total investment value, which rose from AED73 billion in the first half of 2025 to more than AED111 billion in the first half of 2026, representing growth of 52%.

Dubai Land Department data also showed significant growth in residential supply. The number of new real estate units increased by more than 36% to reach 24,537, compared to 18,043 during the first half of last year.

The total completed and ready-for-handover built-up area grew by more than 23.4%, reaching 1.95 million square metres, compared to 1.58 million square metres during the same period last year.

The value of land allocated to projects recorded an exceptional increase of more than 135%, reaching AED19.46 billion, compared to AED8.27 billion during the corresponding period in 2025. Meanwhile, the total area of land allocated to completed projects more than doubled, reaching approximately one million square metres, compared to 484,000 square metres during the first half of 2025.

This strong performance further reinforces the real estate sector’s role as a key pillar of Dubai’s sustainable economic diversification strategy. The figures also consolidate the sector’s position as a secure, growth-driven investment destination, supported by the strength, sustainability and diversity of Dubai’s economy, a flexible legislative framework, and world-leading infrastructure, digital capabilities and services.