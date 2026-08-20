ADIBF's theme ‘Turn the Page and Read the World’ reflects role of culture in age of profound transformations

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Book fair themes are condensed cultural statements that encapsulate the vision of the organising institution and define the event’s place within the international cultural landscape. From this perspective, the theme of the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), ‘Turn the Page and Read the World’, takes on a significance that extends beyond its linguistic form, offering a concise interpretation of the role of culture in an age of profound transformations.

The first part, ‘Turn the Page’, symbolises a conscious shift from one stage to another, and a transition grounded in learning, reflection, and continuous renewal. In this sense, the new page becomes a metaphor for a new phase in the production of knowledge and the development of the tools for reading, publishing, and creativity.

Meanwhile, ‘Read the World’ invites us to extend reading into a broader civilisational context. Reading here is not limited to books alone; it encompasses ideas, cultures, human experiences, and scientific and technological transformations, ultimately strengthening societies’ ability to understand change and shape their future. This form of reading believes in dialogue, cultural exchange, and the idea that knowledge is a shared language capable of bringing nations together despite differences in language and geography.

The theme is fully aligned with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s journey over the past 35 years, during which it has evolved from a specialised publishing affair into a global platform where culture intersects with economy, education, technology, and diplomacy. Its ability to attract participants from 95 countries and organise nearly 1,500 events is not merely an indicator of its growing scale, but also a reflection of its leading role in enriching cultural dialogue and establishing close knowledge partnerships.

Furthermore, the theme takes on added significance in the context of the UAE designating 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, as it it affirms that reading is a social value that lays the foundation for more knowledgeable families, a more cohesive society, and more capable generations, equipped with critical thinking skills and an openness to the world. In this way, culture becomes a long-term investment in people, who are the true wealth and most valuable asset in any development project.

The selection of the renowned scholar Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi as the fair’s Focus Personality and ‘Don Quixote’ as the Book of the World are by no means independent from this vision. The former made a foundational contribution to the study of the Arabic language and linguistics, while the latter is a key landmark in world literature. Together, they reaffirm that dialogue between different cultures is built on complementarity, and that human knowledge advances when its various sources converge in a single shared space.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s theme coveys a cultural message that reflects the UAE’s vision for the role of knowledge in the third millennium. To ‘Turn the Page’ is to remain ready for renewal at all times, and to ‘Read the World’ is to understand it and participate in shaping its future. Through these two actions, culture becomes soft power, books become tools for dialogue, and knowledge becomes the foundation of sustainable progress and human development.