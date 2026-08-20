UAE adds one more medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships, taking overall tally to 18

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team added another medal as Youth B competition for athletes aged 14–15 concluded on the fourth day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. More than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries are competing in the championship.

Maryam Almutwa claimed bronze in the Youth B Women’s 52kg division, taking the UAE’s overall medal tally to 18, including six gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Youth A competition for athletes aged 16–17 gets underway tomorrow, Friday, and will run for three days until the championship concludes on August 23.

Away from the action, the championship continues to bring athletes, coaches, families and delegations from around the world to Abu Dhabi. Their time in the emirate goes beyond the competition at Mubadala Arena, giving visitors the chance to experience Abu Dhabi and further strengthening its position as a destination for major international sporting events and sports tourism.

Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani, Member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The championship brings together young athletes who could become the future stars of the sport. Some of the athletes competing here could go on to become world champions, professional fighters or coaches. Hosting them in the UAE at this stage of their careers is important for the future development of MMA.

“The impact of the championship also goes beyond the competition. Athletes, families and coaches return home with memories of their experience in the UAE, from the organisation and sporting facilities to the hospitality they receive. Events like this strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sporting destination and introduce a new generation of visitors to the UAE.”

Abdullah Mohammed Al Jabareen, coach of the UAE Mixed Martial Arts National Team, said: “During our preparations, we focused on getting the athletes ready physically and technically. We also prepared them to face opponents with different styles. At this level, they need to stay focused and follow their game plan under pressure.

“The results show the hard work the athletes put in before the championship. But for us as coaches, it is also important to see them use what they have learned and compete with confidence. Facing athletes from so many different countries gives them valuable experience that is difficult to get anywhere else.”

Maryam Almutwa said: “One of my bouts did not start the way I wanted, but I remembered my coach telling me to stay focused until the end. I tried to stick to my plan and keep going. This championship has taught me not to give up when things get difficult. Of course, I wanted a better result, but I have learned a lot from competing here, and that experience will help me improve for the future.”

Families have also played an important role in the championship, particularly with younger athletes competing. Their support from the stands has added to the atmosphere at Mubadala Arena, making the competition a shared experience for athletes, coaches and their families.

With competition continuing until August 23, Mubadala Arena is bringing together young athletes, their families and coaches, as well as delegations from around the world.

Conceição Manassa Mohanha of Angola said: “From the moment we arrived in Abu Dhabi, everything has been well organised, from the welcome to transportation. It takes away some of the pressure that comes with competing internationally and allows us to focus on supporting the athlete and enjoying the championship.”

Natalia Dubrova of Ukraine said: “Mubadala Arena is a great venue for the championship. Everything is well organised, it is easy to move around the venue and there is a great atmosphere in the stands. We have had a very good experience in Abu Dhabi from the moment we arrived.”