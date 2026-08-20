Meals distributed to delivery riders in Dubai

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) distributed meals to delivery riders at temporary rest areas designated at bus and metro stations across key areas of the emirate. The meals were provided by the UAE Food Bank in collaboration with Deliveroo.

The initiative comes in appreciation of the daily efforts of delivery riders in serving the community and their vital role in supporting the emirate’s economy and keeping pace with the significant growth witnessed by the delivery sector. It also aligns with quality-of-life objectives and efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live and work.

Meals were distributed daily at 23 locations at bus and metro stations designated as temporary rest areas for delivery riders across key areas of the emirate. The selected facilities we were those serving the greatest number of delivery riders benefiting from the initiative.