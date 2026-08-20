Abu Dhabi unveils new specialised smart ambulances to bring advanced emergency care closer to community

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) jointly unveiled a new generation of specialised smart ambulances, designed to support patients with complex medical needs requiring advanced care, from the earliest moments of emergency response through to their arrival at the appropriate healthcare facility.

The new fleet comprises 18 specialised ambulances, including mobile intensive care unit (ICU) ambulances, maternal and neonatal ambulances, and ambulances designed for patients with additional mobility and transport needs. Each has been purpose-built and equipped to respond to specific and complex emergency needs.

Integrated within the Unified Medical Operations Centre (UMOC), the introduction of these specialised smart ambulances further strengthens integration between emergency services and specialised medical capabilities, enabling each emergency case to be managed as a connected and continuous care journey.

By equipping emergency teams with specialised capabilities tailored to different patient needs, the initiative strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ability to provide the right level of care from the earliest critical moments of an emergency, reducing the time to appropriate intervention, strengthening continuity of care and enhancing patient safety.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Behind every emergency is a person, a family and a moment where the right intervention can make all the difference. Our responsibility is to ensure that people across Abu Dhabi can access the right and appropriate care as early as possible, wherever they are and whatever their needs may be.”

Al Ghaithi added, “The future of emergency response is not defined by any single service or capability, but by how effectively the entire health system works together to protect lives. In Abu Dhabi, we continue to strengthen a connected, intelligent and resilient healthcare ecosystem that brings together people, technology, infrastructure and specialised care to enable earlier intervention and better outcomes for patients. These new specialised ambulances add another important layer to that system. By ensuring the right capabilities can be mobilised according to each patient's needs, we can bring advanced care closer to people during the moments that matter most, strengthen continuity of care and ultimately help save more lives.”

Major General Salem Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said, “The launch of the new generation of specialised smart ambulances marks a significant advancement in Abu Dhabi’s emergency response system and reflects the strong institutional collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. This integration strengthens response times and the efficiency of emergency care, while advancing the level of specialised care and the quality of services provided to patients.”

He added, “We are moving beyond the traditional concept of an ambulance as simply a means of transporting patients to hospital, towards a more advanced model in which the ambulance itself becomes an integral part of the care journey. Equipped with qualified teams, specialised medical equipment and advanced technologies, these vehicles enable care to be tailored to the specific needs of each case. This approach reflects the Authority’s commitment to continuously advancing its field and technical capabilities, strengthening preparedness, enhancing community safety and protecting lives.”

He affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority will continue to strengthen institutional partnerships and harness advanced technologies and solutions, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to build an integrated and resilient emergency response system and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model for community safety and effective emergency response.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “The introduction of these specialised smart ambulances marks an importance advancement in Abu Dhabi’s emergency response capabilities, strengthening our ability to connect patients with the right level of care from the earliest moments of an emergency. This integrated approach not only enhances the quality and continuity of emergency care but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a more connected, responsive and resilient healthcare system that protects lives and delivers better outcome for our community.”

The new fleet includes ambulances equipped as Mobile Intensive Care units (ICU), featuring advanced medical equipment, including ultrasound systems, infusion pumps and ventilators, to support patients requiring critical care during transport.

The fleet also includes specialised ambulances for mothers and newborns, equipped with fully integrated incubators, ventilators and other essential medical equipment, enabling specialised care for both mother and baby throughout the transport journey.

The ambulances dedicated to transporting patients with severe obesity are equipped with specialised loading platforms and stretchers with a capacity of approximately 350 kilogrammes, enhancing safety during transport and providing equipment tailored to the specific needs of these patients.

The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s wider approach to health system resilience: preventing where possible, preparing continuously, connecting capabilities when they are needed and learning from every response to strengthen the system further.

Rather than viewing ambulances as standalone emergency assets, Abu Dhabi is building an integrated model in which specialised ambulances, healthcare professionals, emergency services, technology and infrastructure operate as one connected ecosystem. This enables earlier intervention, strengthens the quality and continuity of emergency care and supports better patient outcomes.