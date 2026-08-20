Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns bombing at educational centre in Kabul

ABU DHBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the bombing that took place at an educational centre in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, resulting in a number of injuries.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of such criminal acts, which are contrary to the teachings of the true Islamic faith, all divine religions, and universal human and moral values.

The Council called for concerted efforts to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace, and to confront all forms of hatred, violence, and terrorism that threaten the security and stability of societies and the safety of their people.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan and its people, as well as with the injured and their families, following this tragic incident, and prays to Almighty Allah to grant them a speedy recovery.