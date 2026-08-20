UAE riders rise to Aachen Challenge with four strong world championship rounds

AACHEN, GERMANY, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Four riders, four determined performances and just one fence down apiece saw the UAE Show Jumping Team deliver a consistent second day at the FEI Jumping World Championship Aachen 2026 on Thursday.

With the pressure rising inside Aachen’s famous Main Stadium, German course designer Frank Rothenberger presented the world’s best with a technical track built to a maximum height of 1.65m, featuring 13 fences and 16 jumping efforts, where accuracy, power and concentration were required from the first fence to the last.

Longines FEI Rising Star of 2024, 23-year-old Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi was first into the arena for the UAE with Enjoy de la Mure, returning after a superb clear in Wednesday’s opening Speed Competition had left the pair sitting 10th individually overnight.

An early rail put four faults on the scoreboard, but Omar and Enjoy responded immediately, producing a composed performance over the remainder of the championship track.

“He was feeling really good and I was really pleased with how he jumped. It was an unlucky rail,” said Omar. “Having my family here gives me a boost to do my best and motivates me to make them proud.”

Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum and Cornet XL followed with another four-fault performance. The experienced Emirati rider, who represented the UAE as an individual at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, produced an assured round aboard the 10-year-old Coronet XL, with a single mistake the only blemish on their scorecard.

“I was really happy with my round today. Coronet XL jumped his heart out for me,” said Sheikha Latifah. “He got me a little loose in the saddle at one point and I lost my balance. He wanted a clear round and I feel a little disappointed in myself for not giving him the ride he deserved.

“I should have put in an extra stride, but I’m so grateful to be here and to be able to ride a horse like him.”

Making his first appearance at an FEI Jumping World Championship, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi responded strongly to a difficult opening day with Foncetti vd Heffinck. The pair lowered just one fence to add another four-fault score for the UAE.

“I am happy to be here in Aachen for the first time and I’m really pleased with my round today,” said Humaid. “Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported me on this journey. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

The final UAE combination, Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Flonflon, completed the quartet of four-fault performances. After an early fence fell, Salim regrouped and Flonflon answered every question that followed, with the pair completing the remainder of Rothenberger’s imposing track without further jumping faults.

The performance marked another positive step for Salim at his first World Championship, one day after he described the Aachen course as the toughest he had faced during his international career.

With all four combinations home, the UAE concluded its team campaign in 19th place.

For Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi and Enjoy de la Mure, the individual World Championship campaign continues after the pair secured their place in Friday night’s Second Individual Qualifier, which runs under floodlights from 18:50 CEST. Following a clear opening round and four faults over Thursday’s demanding 1.65m track, the combination will return to Aachen’s Main Stadium as they continue their bid for a place in Sunday’s Individual Final.