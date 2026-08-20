Dubai's Financial Audit Authority announces results of external quality assessment of Dubai Police’s Internal Audit Function

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) in Dubai announced the results of the external quality assessment of the Internal Audit Function at Dubai Police General Headquarters, which achieved a ‘Generally Conforms’ rating.

The result reflects an advanced level of compliance with the Global Internal Audit Standards and alignment with leading professional practices.

This achievement forms part of FAA’s efforts to support entities subject to its oversight in enhancing the effectiveness of their internal audit functions and advancing their professional practices. Through independent external quality assessments, FAA provides an objective view of the level of compliance with professional standards and identifies opportunities for development and continuous improvement.

Commenting on the achievement, Amir Ali Algergawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said, “The ‘Generally Conforms’ rating achieved by the Internal Audit Function at Dubai Police General Headquarters reflects the maturity of its internal audit practices and the effective application of international professional standards. It also demonstrates the continued focus on strengthening the role of internal audit as a strategic partner in supporting governance, oversight and risk management, contributing to enhanced institutional performance and sustained development and improvement.”

Algergawi added, “The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai continues to provide external quality assessment services to entities subject to its oversight as part of its role in supporting the continuous development of internal audit functions and enabling them to adopt leading professional practices. This contributes to strengthening governance, oversight and risk management frameworks and fostering a culture of excellence and transparency across government.

Commenting on the results, Colonel Dr. Expert Mashal Al Zarooni, Chief – Internal Audit Office, Dubai Police, affirmed the commitment of Dubai Police General Command to applying the highest international standards of internal audit and ensuring alignment with best professional practices.

He commended the ongoing cooperation with the Dubai Financial Audit Authority in enhancing the quality and effectiveness of internal audit work, as well as the continuous efforts to evaluate and develop work methodologies and bring them in line with the highest international standards.