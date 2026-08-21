Gold prices head for third consecutive weekly gain

CAPITALS, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices were steady in early Asian trading on Friday, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and efforts by the US Treasury Department to curb rising long-term bond yields.

Spot gold was little changed at US$4,514.23 an ounce after reaching its highest level since early June in the previous session, and has gained 3.2 percent since the start of the week. US gold futures were steady at $4,571.20.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was little changed at $68.03 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,846.29, while palladium stood at $1,333.11.

All three metals are heading for weekly gains.