Zimbabwe ferry disaster death toll rises to 97

HARARE, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the ferry disaster on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has risen to 97 after two more bodies were recovered on Thursday, according to local police.

The ferry was carrying around 180 passengers and cargo, far exceeding its recommended capacity, when it capsized after encountering rough waves during a journey from the town of Kariba to the Chalala fishing camp on 11th August. A total of 77 passengers were rescued.

The government has opened an official investigation into the incident, which is now considered the worst ferry disaster in the country's history.