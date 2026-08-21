Micron unveils $10 billion AI memory research lab in Boise

WASHINGTON, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Micron Technology said on Thursday it plans to spend $10 billion on its newly established research lab in Boise, Idaho, over the next decade to advance memory technologies, develop compute systems, and support future chip manufacturing.
Micron Research Labs will bring together customers, academia, government and the broader semiconductor ecosystem to pursue breakthroughs, the company said.
The latest investment builds on the more than $250 billion that Micron had separately committed to manufacturing and R&D across the United States.
The lab will be connected to Micron's research and technology footprint across the US, Europe, Japan, India, Singapore and Taiwan.