Micron unveils $10 billion AI memory research lab in Boise

WASHINGTON, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Micron Technology said on Thursday it plans to spend $10 billion on its newly established research lab in Boise, Idaho, over the next decade to advance memory technologies, develop compute systems, and support future chip manufacturing.

Micron Research Labs ​will bring together customers, academia, government and the broader ​semiconductor ecosystem to pursue breakthroughs, the company said.

The latest investment builds on the more than $250 billion that Micron had separately committed ​to manufacturing and R&D across the United States.

The ​lab will be connected to Micron's research and technology footprint across ‌the US, Europe, Japan, India, Singapore and Taiwan.