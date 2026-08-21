Korea's exports up 56% in first 20 days of August on robust chip shipments

SEOUL, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports surged 56 percent from a year earlier over the first 20 days of August, customs data showed Friday, with shipments of semiconductors reaching a fresh high.

Outbound shipments reached US$55.2 billion in the 1st to 20th August period, according to data from the Korea Customs Service. It was the highest level for the 20-day period for any August.

Imports went up 19 percent on-year to $41.2 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $14 billion. The customs agency noted the daily average exports for the period shot up 61.5 percent from a year earlier to $3.94 billion.

By sector, exports of chips nearly tripled to $26 billion, marking the highest amount for the period.

Chips accounted for 47.2 percent of total exports, up 22.5 percentage points from a year earlier.