Plane carrying eight crashes in western Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Region Chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board.

The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident”.