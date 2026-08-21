Dollar set for weekly loss; bitcoin nears largest weekly rise in 2-1/2 years

SINGAPORE, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar was on shaky ground and set for a weekly loss on ​Friday.

Against a weaker dollar, the euro was perched near a three-month high, and last bought at $1.1685, ​on track for a weekly rise of 1 percent.

Sterling flirted with a six-month peak and edged 0.08 percent higher to $1.3643, taking its gains for the week ​thus far to 0.8 percent.

The greenback was meanwhile on track for a weekly fall of more than 0.8 percent and was last at 98.82, languishing near a three-month low against a basket of six other currencies.

In other currencies, the Australian dollar advanced 0.13 percent to $0.7123, while the New Zealand dollar added 0.23 percent to $0.5957 and was headed for a weekly rise of more than 1 percent.

The yen slipped 0.05 percent to 159.12 per dollar, continuing to come under pressure from wide US-Japan rate differentials.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin scaled an over two-month high on Friday and last traded 1.6 percent higher at $73,823.43, on track for a 17 percent weekly rise, which would mark ​its largest gain in 2-1/2 years.