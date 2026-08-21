Canada says trade deal with US 'very close'

OTTAWA/ WASHINGTON, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Canada ‌and the United States are "very close" to agreeing a trade deal that could help reduce months of tariffs and counter-tariffs, but more work remains to be done, a top Canadian official said on Thursday.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for trade with the US, was speaking after he met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ​in Washington.

The two sides are trying to meet a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who said he will impose ​a new 50 percent tariff on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods at 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT) on Saturday.

"We're very close. We continue to make progress and we're going ​to stay here and do the work that's necessary," LeBlanc told reporters.

The proposed deal is expected to cut the top-line tariff on Canadian-built vehicles to 15 percent ​from 25 percent and halve tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium to 25 percent, sources said.