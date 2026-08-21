Oil set for second weekly rise

SINGAPORE, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices fell slightly on Friday, but were on track for a second weekly rise.

Brent crude futures ‌fell 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $93.55 a barrel by 0142 GMT, after climbing 2.4 percent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 33 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $86.50 a barrel, after rising 2.3 percent in ​the prior session.

During the previous five days of gains, Brent gained more than 7 percent and ​WTI climbed more than 8 percent, reaching their highest since 24th July.