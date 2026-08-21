UAE's Banaat FC thrash Master FC 9-0 in AFC Women's Champions League preliminaries

QARSHI, Uzbekistan, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Banaat FC (UAE) secured a commanding 9-0 win against Master FC (Laos) in their AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27 Preliminary Stage match on Thursday at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan.

After an even start, Banaat struck the opener in the 22nd minute when Sabrine Mamay dribbled into the box and clipped a cross to the back post that was misjudged by Seesavath Seesouvanh as she looped a header past her own goalkeeper Lyna Latsamee.

Master had an opportunity to respond five minutes later when Aimee Kahapana was put through on goal, but her low effort was well covered by Maha Alblooshi.

Banaat seized the chance to extend their lead in the 31st minute, with Mamay producing an expertly taken header to glance home Fatima Alhosani’s cross from the left.

The UAE side extended their advantage two minutes later as captain Salha Rashid met Isabella da Silva’s corner and headed home from close range.

Banaat’s efficiency in attack showed once again seven minutes into the second half when Mamay rounded Lastsamee and then backheeled the ball to Elizabeth Forshaw to apply a tidy finish into the bottom corner.

Mamay capped off an impressive individual display with the fifth goal in the 73rd minute as Master’s defence failed to clear a corner, with the forward volleying the ball into the top corner.

Banaat rounded a dominant display with Shujoun Alshehh’s close range finish in the 87th minute, then da Silva blasting home from the edge of the box two minutes later, before Forshaw and Mamy grabbed one each in stoppage time.

The UAE side will face Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf on Sunday to determine who tops Group C and advances to the group stage.