UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Isaac del Toro places second in first Deutschland Tour road stage

BERLIN, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first road stage of this year’s Lidl Deutschland Tour, prologue winner Isaac del Toro rode to second place for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The result sees Del Toro cede the leader’s jersey to the day’s winner, Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Nonetheless, Del Toro’s performance was another positive for the Emirati squad, with the Mexican displaying a fine turn of pace at the finish to take second across the line. A few kilometres earlier, Barré had made a smart move alongside Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) and held firm in his attack to the finish.

For Del Toro, the sprint was reserved only for second place, with Barré having escaped the clutches of the chasing group. As the race leader, Del Toro took up responsibilities in the chasing pack and did his best to close the move down, but the French stage winner had timed his attack wisely.

Despite having spent most of the chase in first wheel, Del Toro still packed the fastest kick to the line, out-sprinting his rivals to second place. A runner-up spot in stage 1 leaves the Mexican in second overall ahead of Friday’s stage, well placed just nine seconds down on Barré.

The Lidl Deutschland Tour 2026 general classification after stage 1 was led by Barré in 5:18:18, followed by Del Toro, nine seconds behind, and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) in third place, 18 seconds off the lead.