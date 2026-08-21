Borouge Plc approves $656 million H1 2026 dividend

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc confirmed approval for an interim dividend of $656 million, equivalent to 8.1 fils per share.

The company also reaffirmed its intention to pay a total dividend of 16.2 fils per share for 2026, with the final 8.1 fils per share expected in Q2 2027.

Since its June 2022 IPO, Borouge shareholders have distributed $4.9 billion in dividends.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge Plc, said that the Board’s approval of the H1 2026 interim dividend reflects Borouge’s resilient financial performance, disciplined execution and continued ability to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

"Supported by our differentiated product portfolio, strong pricing premia and focus on cost efficiency, we remain well positioned to sustain value creation for our shareholders as Borouge advances its next phase of growth as part of Borouge International," he said.

The successful formation of Borouge International, completed on 30th March 2026, created the fourth-largest polyolefins producer globally as measured by nameplate capacity, combining premium products, proprietary technologies and a global footprint.

Borouge Plc is now part of Borouge International and is benefitting from the global footprint, technologies, and product portfolio of the new platform. These advantages strengthen Borouge Plc’s long-term competitiveness, enhancing its geographic diversification and scale to provide a broader base for future value creation, while maintaining a clear commitment to shareholder returns.