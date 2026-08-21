Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, Etio to enhance education quality

AJMAN, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Private Education Affairs Office has signed a cooperation agreement with Etio, a global company specialising in education quality assurance and school performance improvement, to implement a comprehensive capacity-building programme that supports the continuous improvement journey in the Emirate’s private schools, in line with the UAE School Inspection and Evaluation Framework.

More than 1,000 participants from school leadership teams and teaching and administrative staff across 50 private schools in the Emirate of Ajman will benefit from the programme through training programmes and specialised development sessions.

The agreement aims to strengthen the capabilities of school leaders, middle leaders, teachers and educators through practical training and development programmes focused on a number of key areas. These include school self-evaluation, school improvement planning, the development of teaching and learning practices, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced readiness for inspection, compliance and quality assurance requirements.

Aisha Sultan Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, stated that the agreement forms part of the Office’s commitment to investing in educational competencies and staff, as the fundamental pillar for achieving excellence and sustainability in the education sector.

She affirmed that the partnership with Etio represents an important step towards enabling private schools to develop their institutional and educational capabilities and strengthen continuous improvement practices, positively impacting education quality, the student experience and student outcomes.

The programme will be delivered through large-scale training programmes and specialised professional development sessions, enabling schools to access practical, targeted support tailored to their needs. It will contribute to developing self-evaluation processes, preparing effective improvement plans, enhancing the efficiency of classroom practices, and embedding a culture of using data to support decision-making and improve performance.

The programme will support private schools in building sustainable systems for improvement and development, enhancing the effectiveness of educational leadership, and raising readiness for inspection and compliance requirements. This will lead to improved educational outcomes and enhanced school performance across the Emirate’s private education institutions.

The agreement reflects the Office’s broader efforts to support schools, empower staff and strengthen partnerships with education quality specialists. It also seeks to foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement and build a more efficient and innovative educational environment that meets the aspirations of students, parents and the wider community.