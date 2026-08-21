MoHESR approves Resolution on Review Fees for Higher Education Institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the adoption of a new Resolution regarding Review Fees for Higher Education Institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions.

The resolution forms part of the implementation of the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, in line with national efforts to develop an efficient and flexible higher education and technical-vocational ecosystem that enhances the quality of academic and training institutions and programmes that keep pace with national priorities.

Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the resolution is part of an integrated approach adopted by the UAE to develop the legislative and regulatory framework of the higher education sector to enhance the competitiveness of the sector’s institutions, build trust among students and the wider community in its educational outcomes and support the UAE’s goals of building a proactive, future-ready higher education system.

He said that the quality of the higher education system relies on an efficient, reliable and sustainable institutional and programme licensing and accreditation framework. The resolution supports this objective by providing a clear infrastructure that enables the Ministry to conduct reviews and evaluations in accordance with global best practices and criteria.

The resolution establishes a clear structure for the evaluation and review services provided by the Ministry for institutional and programme licensing, accreditation and renewals.

This ensures clarity regarding the financial commitments associated with evaluation and review processes. Furthermore, it regulates the coverage of expenses for external evaluators and experts participating in review and accreditation activities based on predetermined guidelines and procedures to ensure fairness, transparency and equality among institutions.

The primary regulatory purpose of the resolution is to support the quality and effectiveness of institutional and programme licensing, accreditation and renewals. It provides a clear, structured framework to cover evaluation and review costs, allowing the Ministry to enlist specialised external evaluators and experts through clear, publicly announced mechanisms.

Review fees are directly linked to specialised technical reviews that form an integral part of the quality assurance and accreditation system, ensuring that institutions and programmes consistently meet approved standards and requirements.

The resolution assists higher education institutions and technical and vocational education and training institutions in achieving clearer financial and administrative planning when applying for licensing, institutional or programme accreditation or renewals. It achieves this by explicitly categorising service types, setting clear review fee rates and outlining collection mechanisms.

The resolution also contributes to enhancing the quality of academic and training programmes, with fees tied to structured, systematic reviews to ensure compliance with approved standards and criteria. This reflects positively on the quality of learning and training outcomes, building confidence among students, parents, the community and the labour market in the UAE's accredited institutions and programmes.

Additionally, the resolution accounts for the varying nature of academic programmes and their specific evaluation requirements, reflecting the technical and organisational efforts required for each type of institution and programme.

Under this resolution, review fees will be transferred to the Review Fund for Higher Education Institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions.

Established by a Cabinet resolution, the Fund's objective is to finance and support review operations associated with licensing and institutional and programme accreditation.

It also funds the enlistment of specialised international evaluators, experts and institutions, enhancing the quality and reliability of evaluation processes and ensuring the long-term sustainability and governance of the licensing and accreditation ecosystem.

The resolution reflects the UAE's dedication to establishing an efficient, sustainable and future-ready higher education and technical-vocational ecosystem. By developing reliable legislative, regulatory and oversight frameworks, the UAE continues to champion quality across academic and training programmes while embedding a culture of continuous improvement and institutional excellence.