Hudayriyat Island tops Abu Dhabi real estate market for 2nd consecutive quarter of 2026

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hudayriyat Island topped the Abu Dhabi real estate market in terms of sales value for the second consecutive quarter, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Market Report for H1 2026, released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). The island recorded AED19 billion, accounting for 27 percent of the residential sales value in the emirate.

Saadiyat Island ranked second with AED13.3 billion, followed by Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island (operated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market area) with total sales of AED10.5 billion, and Yas Island at AED7.3 billion.

Investment zones accounted for more than 22 percent of total residential stock in the first half of 2026, with approximately 72,000 units. Al Reem Island led these zones in terms of volume with 27,500 units, followed by Al Raha, Yas Island, and Al Saadiyat Island.