DEWA empowers customers to make more sustainable decisions through Consumption Assessment Tool

DUBAI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is committed to promoting sustainable lifestyles and helping customers improve the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption while making the best use of resources at home. Through innovative digital services available on its website and smart app, DEWA empowers customers to monitor their consumption patterns, identify opportunities to reduce waste and make informed decisions. These tools enable them to contribute to a more environmentally sustainable community while maintaining high standards of comfort and well-being in their homes.

Supporting Dubai’s vision for a more sustainable future, DEWA continues to promote the responsible and efficient use of resources through its ‘Enjoy Sustainable Vibes This Summer’ campaign. The campaign encourages customers to integrate sustainability into their daily routines by adopting responsible practices that elevate consumption efficiency.

The Smart Living initiative, available on DEWA’s website and smart app, allows customers to view billing details, explore tariff slabs and monitor their usage trends on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. This enables them to make data-driven decisions that support more efficient resource use and sustainable lifestyles.

The journey towards smarter and more sustainable consumption begins with a few simple steps. By accessing the Consumption Assessment Tool through the Smart Living dashboard, customers can answer a few questions regarding their consumption habits, property characteristics, number of occupants and the electrical appliances used in their home.

The survey helps customers take a proactive approach to managing their consumption by increasing awareness of how their daily choices influence electricity and water use. It also helps identify opportunities to improve consumption efficiency and adopt more sustainable practices. Upon completion, customers receive a detailed report outlining their household consumption profile, along with tailored recommendations and practical guidelines designed to improve consumption efficiency based on the characteristics of their home.

Recognising that accurate data is the foundation of effective decision-making, DEWA developed the Consumption Assessment Tool to transform consumption data into actionable insights. This tool helps customers better understand the factors influencing their electricity and water use, and encourages simple behavioural changes that contribute to long-term sustainability.

DEWA’s High Water Usage Alert service enables customers to swiftly detect potential leaks in water connections after the meter. Customers receive instant notifications of unusual increases in consumption, helping them take prompt action to repair leaks and reduce water loss.

For added peace of mind during travel and summer holidays, DEWA offers the Away Mode feature, which sends regular consumption reports and alerts via email on a daily or weekly basis, allowing customers to detect unusual consumption patterns while away from home.