ADX achieves 99% in disclosure compliance of financial statements of H1 2026 of listed companies

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 99 percent regarding the disclosure of the audited financial statements of H1 2026 of its listed companies.

This falls within the legal timeframe specified for the disclosure of listed companies’ financial results, which is 45 days from the end of the relevant financial period. In this regard, the results indicate that 100 listed companies traded in the market out of a total of 101 traded public listed companies.

The total number of listed companies stands at 104, of which three have been suspended for more than six months.

Out of the 101 traded listed companies, 100 companies have complied with the applicable requirements for the submission of their second-quarter financial statements, in accordance with their respective financial year-ends.

Moreover, a comparison of the financial data of listed companies for H1 2025 and H1 2026 indicates a 38 percent increase in the aggregate profits of listed companies.

On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the Exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.