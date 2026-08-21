Air Arabia adds Katowice to its growing network in Poland

SHARJAH, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia today announced the launch of four weekly non-stop flights between Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) and Katowice International Airport (KTW), starting 17th December 2026.

Operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, Katowice will become Air Arabia’s third destination in Poland from Sharjah, following Kraków and Warsaw Chopin. The new service will provide customers with a convenient and affordable travel option between the UAE and southern Poland, while further expanding the airline’s growing European network.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are pleased to introduce Katowice to our network from Sharjah. The new four-weekly service will provide our customers with more choices while supporting tourism, business and economic ties between the UAE and Poland.”

He added, “As we continue to expand our European network, we remain focused on responding to the evolving travel needs of our customers and providing reliable, value-driven air travel across our network. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard our new service.”

Artur Tomasik, CEO of Katowice Airport, said, "We welcome Air Arabia's decision to launch the Sharjah-Katowice route. As a network carrier, Air Arabia significantly strengthens Katowice Airport's connectivity. We anticipate strong two-way traffic. Southern Poland residents gain better access to the airline's extensive range of destinations. Air Arabia ensures fast and convenient transfers at Sharjah Airport to numerous Asian markets. Furthermore, the new connection facilitates travel to Poland for United Arab Emirates residents for both business and tourism purposes"