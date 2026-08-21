UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Suriname

PARAMARIBO, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharif Essa Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Brazil, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Suriname, to Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of Suriname.

Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Geerlings-Simons, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Suriname.

For her part, President Geerlings-Simons conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with her wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Geerlings-Simons wished the Ambassador success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations and reaffirmed her country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Suriname, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields which would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Suriname, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.