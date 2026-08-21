NCM: Temperatures to rise gradually tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects tomorrow’s weather to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas, accompanied by rainfall in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with humid conditions developing at night and on Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, and will blow from southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf, with the first high tide at 8:01 p.m. and the first low tide at 4:46 a.m.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will also be slight, with the second high tide at 7:56 a.m. and the second low tide at 12:01 a.m.