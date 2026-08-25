Wildfire destroys dozens of homes in US state of Nevada

LOS ANGELES, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Firefighters battling a fast-moving wildfire in the US state of Nevada made progress on Monday, with the blaze now 27 percent contained, authorities said.

The so-called Hawk Fire in hilly terrain on the outskirts of Reno has destroyed 32 homes and damaged another six, according to preliminary assessments. Fire chief Richard Edwards warned the figures were likely to rise.

The fire has spread rapidly since Saturday, most recently burning through more than 6,000 hectares. Seven people, including three firefighters, have been injured, authorities said.