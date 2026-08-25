Ajman Municipality launches unified digital contract cancellation service with 100% bureaucracy elimination

AJMAN, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Municipality & Planning Department has launched a unified service allowing customers to cancel all types of digital contracts automatically once both parties approve the cancellation, without submitting documents or requiring staff review and approval.

The service eliminates 100 percent of bureaucratic procedures, supporting the Department's efforts to expand digital services, improve the customer experience and increase service efficiency.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, said that the new service forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to develop the rental services ecosystem and simplify the customer journey.

He explained that unifying the cancellation of all types of digital contracts within a single service contributes to reducing procedures and requirements and accelerating transaction completion.

He added that the service achieves 100 percent bureaucracy elimination, as both parties to the contract need only approve the cancellation digitally for it to be completed automatically and instantly, without attachments, additional procedures or human intervention, providing customers with an easier and more seamless digital experience.

Yousuf Mohammed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, stated that the Department continues to harness digital solutions to develop its services and raise the efficiency of its operations, in a manner that keeps pace with customer expectations and enhances flexibility, innovation and efficiency in service delivery.

He affirmed that the service shortens the customer journey and facilitates the efficient and seamless completion of contract cancellation procedures.

Customers can submit contract cancellation requests through the Tasdeeq system on the Department's website. Once both parties approve the request digitally, the cancellation is completed automatically. The service is available around the clock from any location.

Customers seeking further information or wishing to submit enquiries or feedback can contact the Ajman Contact Centre on 80070.