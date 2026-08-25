Sharjah Chess Club reviews plan to promote chess in schools

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club has reviewed an action plan to promote chess in government and private schools across the Emirate during the 2026–2027 academic year, with a focus on identifying and developing young talent.

The initiative aims to expand the base of chess players, identify and nurture talent, and make schools a key gateway for attracting talented players.

The plan was reviewed during a meeting chaired by Tareq Matar Taryam, Chairman of the club, in the presence of Abdullah Murad Al Mazmi, Head of the Technical and Talent Development Department; Dr Mamoun Saleh Al Daroos, Executive Director of the club; as well as supervisors, coordinators, club representatives, coaches, and administrative and technical staff.

The club’s initiative focuses on identifying talent, particularly among children under eight, monitoring their progress and directing outstanding players to clubs, helping build a sustainable base of chess players and strengthen links between schools and clubs.

The meeting also discussed organising a workshop for teachers at government and private schools on the Logiq Board digital chess learning platform, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the International Chess Federation’s Education Commission.

Taryam stressed the importance of qualifying teaching staff and equipping them with modern tools to enhance students’ learning experience, praising cooperation with educational authorities and the Sharjah Sports Council’s support for the initiative.

The meeting discussed identifying participating schools in the Eastern and Central regions, mapping schools and allocating coaches according to needs, as well as preparing schedules for visits and training programmes, monitoring students’ progress, and providing the necessary equipment and supplies.

It also discussed mechanisms for scouting talent and registering outstanding students with clubs in coordination with school administrations and parents, completing the required data and procedures before the end of 2026, and establishing clear indicators to measure talent recruitment and development.