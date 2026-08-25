Dubai Calendar unveils packed September line-up of shows, sports

DUBAI, 24th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Calendar, the emirate’s official events platform, has unveiled its September 2026 programme, featuring a diverse line-up of Arabic and international live music, comedy, theatre, ballet, sporting and community events across Dubai, offering residents and visitors a variety of experiences for all ages and interests.

The programme includes Dubai Mallathon 2026, continuing until 15th September across nine shopping malls, offering free indoor walking and running routes ranging from 2.5 to 10 kilometres daily from 07:00 to 10:00.

Coca-Cola Arena will host Dubai Basketball from 24th September for the 2026-27 season, featuring 32 home games against leading European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe.

The arena will also host DEKA FIT Dubai 2026 on 26th September, challenging participants with running and functional fitness exercises across 10 challenge zones.

The entertainment programme begins on 4th September with A Night of Love and Tears, featuring Ramy Gamal and Wael Jassar at Dubai World Trade Centre, while Dubai Opera will host Mina Nader on 5th September and Taha Desouky on 6th September.

Coca-Cola Arena will host Jasmine Sandlas on 13th September, while the National Ballet of Ukraine will present The Marriage of Figaro at Dubai Opera from 17th to 19th September, marking the opera's 10th anniversary and the 270th anniversary of Mozart's birth.

The programme also features the DMC Middle East DJ Championships, Karak After Dark, Radhika Das Lightfall, the comedy show Father Ted, SunSay's Dubai debut, the 3aKa3ba improv show, Chanel Contre Rubinstein and the live storytelling experience Khushiyan.

Dubai Calendar, part of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, features more than 1,200 events annually, with new events added weekly, reflecting the diversity of experiences Dubai offers and reinforcing its position as a global destination for entertainment, sport and culture.