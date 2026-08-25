MENA Golf Tour expands global pathway with three qualifying schools in UK, USA

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai-based MENA Golf Tour, the only Official World Golf Ranking–recognised professional golf circuit based in the Middle East and North Africa, on Tuesday announced three international Qualifying Schools this October, with venues in Scotland, England and the United States allowing aspiring professionals to secure playing status for the Tour's 2026/27 season.

The expanded Q School programme begins at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club near Edinburgh, Scotland, from 1st to 2nd October, before heading across the Atlantic to Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village in Florida from 13th to 15th October. The third and final Qualifying School will then take place on the historic Old Course at the Royal Automobile Club's Woodcote Park estate in Epsom, England, from 20th to 21st October.

The top 10 finishers at each venue will earn Category 3 status, providing exemption into all 12 tournaments on the MENA Golf Tour's 2026/27 schedule. Players finishing 11th to tied 20th will secure the highest possible category of MENA Golf Tour card, meaning up to 20 players at each venue can earn Tour status.

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said, "Bringing in new Qualifying School venues at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club and the Royal Automobile Club, alongside our debut Q School event in the US, marks another significant milestone in how the MENA Golf Tour continues to develop. We’ve always aimed to keep the Tour as open and accessible as possible for driven players, giving them genuine opportunities to build their careers. These additions demonstrate just how far our footprint now extends beyond the MENA region itself."

"But at its core, this is really about creating opportunity. Our goal is to give talented players a straightforward route onto the MENA Golf Tour and, from there, the chance to progress further in professional golf," he added.